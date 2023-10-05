All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine

On Thursday, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) officially joined the joint investigative team (JIT) investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine. 

Source: press service of Europol, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The agreement on the involvement of the EU’s agency in the work of the investigative team was signed by the prosecutors general of the seven participating countries and Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol, during the 17th meeting of the Consultative Forum of Prosecutors General at Eurojust. 

Advertisement:

In accordance with its mandate, Europol will provide analytical and forensic support to JIT members, as well as support the collection and analysis of data lawfully obtained from open sources such as social media, television and radio broadcasts. 

Europol will also contribute its knowledge and experience in the field of investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and other international crimes through the Analytical Project on Major International Crimes. 

The agency has previously provided legal, logistical, financial and analytical support to the JIT, participating in 19 coordination meetings with representatives of the group and other national authorities investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania established a joint working group to investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on 25 March 2022. Later, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania joined the group. 
  • The United States announced cooperation with JIT in March 2023. In addition, Eurojust and, for the first time in its history, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court are members of the group. 
  • Among other things, JIT member countries communicate with citizens of Ukraine - survivors and witnesses who are in their territory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: