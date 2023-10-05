Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine

On Thursday, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) officially joined the joint investigative team (JIT) investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine.

Details: The agreement on the involvement of the EU’s agency in the work of the investigative team was signed by the prosecutors general of the seven participating countries and Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol, during the 17th meeting of the Consultative Forum of Prosecutors General at Eurojust.

In accordance with its mandate, Europol will provide analytical and forensic support to JIT members, as well as support the collection and analysis of data lawfully obtained from open sources such as social media, television and radio broadcasts.

Europol will also contribute its knowledge and experience in the field of investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and other international crimes through the Analytical Project on Major International Crimes.

The agency has previously provided legal, logistical, financial and analytical support to the JIT, participating in 19 coordination meetings with representatives of the group and other national authorities investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania established a joint working group to investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on 25 March 2022. Later, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania joined the group.

The United States announced cooperation with JIT in March 2023. In addition, Eurojust and, for the first time in its history, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court are members of the group.

Among other things, JIT member countries communicate with citizens of Ukraine - survivors and witnesses who are in their territory.

