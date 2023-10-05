All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine

On Thursday, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) officially joined the joint investigative team (JIT) investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine. 

Source: press service of Europol, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The agreement on the involvement of the EU’s agency in the work of the investigative team was signed by the prosecutors general of the seven participating countries and Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol, during the 17th meeting of the Consultative Forum of Prosecutors General at Eurojust. 

Advertisement:

In accordance with its mandate, Europol will provide analytical and forensic support to JIT members, as well as support the collection and analysis of data lawfully obtained from open sources such as social media, television and radio broadcasts. 

Europol will also contribute its knowledge and experience in the field of investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and other international crimes through the Analytical Project on Major International Crimes. 

The agency has previously provided legal, logistical, financial and analytical support to the JIT, participating in 19 coordination meetings with representatives of the group and other national authorities investigating international crimes committed in Ukraine. 

Background:

  • Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania established a joint working group to investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on 25 March 2022. Later, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania joined the group. 
  • The United States announced cooperation with JIT in March 2023. In addition, Eurojust and, for the first time in its history, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court are members of the group. 
  • Among other things, JIT member countries communicate with citizens of Ukraine - survivors and witnesses who are in their territory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: