UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 23:27
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK’s new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine during the European Political Community summit in Granada. Sunak also met with Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a UK government press release

Details: New aid allocations for Ukraine announced today include £34 million for the UN and charities providing shelter and warm winter clothing and £10 million for household electricity, following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

The UK’s fourth loan guarantee of US$500 million has been disbursed via the World Bank to ensure the Government of Ukraine can provide life-saving winter support payments to three million households.

During a bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy and Sunak also discussed the efforts to ensure continued international support for Ukraine, security cooperation, and alternative grain export routes in the Black Sea.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the European Political Community summit in the Spanish city of Granada on 5 October. The EPC was initiated by France and offers a new format for European cooperation; this was the group’s third meeting.
  • During the summit, Zelenskyy also met with the head of Armenia’s and Slovakia’s governments, the French President, the German Chancellor, and heads of several key European institutions.

