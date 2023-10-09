All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israeli Navy captures Hamas deputy commander

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 01:11
Israeli Navy captures Hamas deputy commander
ISRAEL'S ELITE SPECIAL FORCES UNIT SHAYETET 13. PHOTO: ZIV KOREN

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has reported that the Navy's Shayetet 13 unit has detained Mohammed Abu Ghali, Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Unit in Gaza.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The suspect is being held in custody and interrogated by the Israeli Defence Ministry.

Advertisement:

No details are available on how Abu Ghali was captured.

Background:

  • On Sunday, 8 October, the White House reported that US President Joe Biden had authorised "additional support" to Israel "in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas", but no details were specified.
  • The Pentagon also confirmed that it is beginning to move the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.
  • As of Sunday evening (8 October), over 700 Israelis had been killed and over 2,200 injured in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
  • The US media reported that the United States was planning to move US Navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: