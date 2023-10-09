All Sections
Israeli Navy captures Hamas deputy commander

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 01:11
Israeli Navy captures Hamas deputy commander
ISRAEL'S ELITE SPECIAL FORCES UNIT SHAYETET 13. PHOTO: ZIV KOREN

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has reported that the Navy's Shayetet 13 unit has detained Mohammed Abu Ghali, Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Unit in Gaza.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The suspect is being held in custody and interrogated by the Israeli Defence Ministry.

No details are available on how Abu Ghali was captured.

Background:

  • On Sunday, 8 October, the White House reported that US President Joe Biden had authorised "additional support" to Israel "in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas", but no details were specified.
  • The Pentagon also confirmed that it is beginning to move the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.
  • As of Sunday evening (8 October), over 700 Israelis had been killed and over 2,200 injured in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
  • The US media reported that the United States was planning to move US Navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

