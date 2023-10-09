All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 6 fronts, 37 combat clashes occur – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 October 2023, 07:24
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 6 fronts, 37 combat clashes occur – General Staff report
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE'S STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE'S WEBSITE

The Russian occupiers tried to attack on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, where 35 combat engagements took place during the past day, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 October

Quote from General Staff: "Thirty-seven combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched six airstrikes and carried out 29 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets in Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Airstrikes were inflicted upon the settlements of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted about 15 unsuccessful attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area north of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, gaining partial success in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers are also conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, with partial success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, continuing to consolidate their positions and to exhaust the Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to engage in counter-battery warfare, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatened areas, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted three attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three artillery pieces, two radar stations, two clusters of Russian military personnel and two ammunition storage points.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
Donetsk region
Russian troops mine previously cleared frontline areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ISW
Russian forces hit Kostiantynivka with Iskander missile: 9-year-old child among injured
UK Defence Intelligence points out successes of Ukrainian forces in Velyka Novosilka
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: