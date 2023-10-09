All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iran claims no involvement in planning attack on Israel

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 October 2023, 07:59
Iran claims no involvement in planning attack on Israel

Iran's mission to the United Nations has claimed that Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel in history, during which the Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and kidnapped dozens more.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement by Iran's mission to the UN

Quote from the statement: "The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.

Advertisement:

We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself."

Details: The news agency notes that Iran makes no secret of its support for Hamas, or that it finances and arms the group, as well as another Palestinian militant organisation, Islamic Jihad.

Iran's mission to the UN stated that the "success" of the Hamas operation was due to its unexpectedness, adding that this led to the "biggest failure" of the Israeli security services.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning. They (Israel) find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community, it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: