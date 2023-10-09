All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iran claims no involvement in planning attack on Israel

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 October 2023, 07:59
Iran claims no involvement in planning attack on Israel

Iran's mission to the United Nations has claimed that Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel in history, during which the Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and kidnapped dozens more.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement by Iran's mission to the UN

Quote from the statement: "The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.

Advertisement:

We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself."

Details: The news agency notes that Iran makes no secret of its support for Hamas, or that it finances and arms the group, as well as another Palestinian militant organisation, Islamic Jihad.

Iran's mission to the UN stated that the "success" of the Hamas operation was due to its unexpectedness, adding that this led to the "biggest failure" of the Israeli security services.

Quote: "They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning. They (Israel) find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community, it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: