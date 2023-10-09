UK intelligence reveals how Russia's alliance with Iran strengthened in recent years

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that international isolation has forced Russia to refocus its foreign policy efforts on previously less desirable partnerships, including with Iran, for diplomatic, economic and military support.

Details: The review indicates that Iran's military assistance to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine includes not only hundreds of attack drones and artillery ammunition but also an agreement that includes the assembly and production of these UAVs under licence in Russia.

UK Defence Intelligence says that Russian-Iranian diplomatic and economic ties have also intensified. In particular, Iran recently announced that Russia will invest US$2.76 billion in Iran in 2022-2023.

Russia's interaction with Iran will almost certainly increase after Iran's recent admission to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and its invitation to join BRICS, the ministry says.

Quote: "Economic ties are highly likely to deepen as Russia seeks to mitigate sanctions," the review states.

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Iran had actually admitted to violating UN non-proliferation resolutions when it showed its missiles during a visit by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Prior to that, the US imposed sanctions against a network that facilitates the production of Shahed drones in Iran.

