All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence reveals how Russia's alliance with Iran strengthened in recent years

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 11:13
UK intelligence reveals how Russia's alliance with Iran strengthened in recent years
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that international isolation has forced Russia to refocus its foreign policy efforts on previously less desirable partnerships, including with Iran, for diplomatic, economic and military support.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter (X) dated 9 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review indicates that Iran's military assistance to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine includes not only hundreds of attack drones and artillery ammunition but also an agreement that includes the assembly and production of these UAVs under licence in Russia.

Advertisement:

UK Defence Intelligence says that Russian-Iranian diplomatic and economic ties have also intensified. In particular, Iran recently announced that Russia will invest US$2.76 billion in Iran in 2022-2023.

Russia's interaction with Iran will almost certainly increase after Iran's recent admission to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and its invitation to join BRICS, the ministry says.

Quote: "Economic ties are highly likely to deepen as Russia seeks to mitigate sanctions," the review states.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Iran had actually admitted to violating UN non-proliferation resolutions when it showed its missiles during a visit by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
  • Prior to that, the US imposed sanctions against a network that facilitates the production of Shahed drones in Iran.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: