US imposes sanctions on network that facilitates Shahed drone production in Iran

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 19:23

The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday, 27 September, new sanctions against five companies and two individuals from Iran, China, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the supply of components for Iran’s drone programme. 

Source: European Pravda, referring to the announcement of the US Department of Treasury 

Details: According to the US, a network of companies and individuals facilitated deliveries and financial transactions in support of the purchase of servo motors, a critical component used in Iranian Shahed drones.

Among others, the US blacklisted the Iranian company Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company, which purchased thousands of servo engines for UAVs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and its leader, Hamid Reza Janghorbani.

Sanctions were also applied to a company from Hong Kong, which fulfilled several orders for servo motors worth more than a million dollars, and its representative, Fan Yang, as well as two Turkish firms and one from the UAE, which contributed to Iran's financial operations.

This is the ninth round of US sanctions against Iran's Shahed drone programme, designed to stop Tehran's illegal activities and discourage it from further armed support for Russia.

It is known that Iran supplies Russia with Shahed-136 UAVs to continue its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. One of the servo motors purchased through the exposed network was found in the remains of a recently downed Russian Shahed-136 drone in Ukraine, launched by Russia.

Background: 

