Russian forces hit Kherson again: three women injured

Russian troops have opened fire on the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 9 October, injuring three women.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We currently report three injured women. The information is being clarified."

Advertisement:

Background: On 9 October, the Russian forces hit an area near a library in Kherson, injuring a security guard; another person was injured in a Russian attack on a nearby village in the afternoon.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!