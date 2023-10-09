Russian forces hit Kherson again: three women injured
Monday, 9 October 2023, 17:47
Russian troops have opened fire on the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 9 October, injuring three women.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "We currently report three injured women. The information is being clarified."
Advertisement:
Background: On 9 October, the Russian forces hit an area near a library in Kherson, injuring a security guard; another person was injured in a Russian attack on a nearby village in the afternoon.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!