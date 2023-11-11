Canadian government asks parliament to allocate US$385 million for military aid to Ukraine

The Canadian government has asked parliament to allocate CAD 500 million (about US$385 million) for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Canadian Government’s budget document in the House of Commons; Ukrinform

Details: The Canadian government asked parliament to approve the allocation of US$385 million for the Defence Ministry to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It was noted that these funds will be used to provide equipment and services to Ukraine, which is defending its sovereignty, including firearms, cameras for drones, pilot training and tank maintenance.

The document also includes about US$38.5 million for the Canadian military training mission UNIFIER and over US$67 million for the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel migration programme.

The programme was launched in March 2022, and it allows Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression to live and work in Canada for three years. Although new applications for this programme are no longer being accepted, previously approved applicants have until the end of March 2024 to come to Canada and apply for work permits, financial and other government assistance, which will be provided until March 2025.

Background:

On 10 November, Canada imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists.

In July, Canada announced sanctions against 39 Russians and 25 Russian organisations in the latest round of measures aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!