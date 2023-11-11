All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canadian government asks parliament to allocate US$385 million for military aid to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 04:29
Canadian government asks parliament to allocate US$385 million for military aid to Ukraine
CANADIAN FLAG. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Canadian government has asked parliament to allocate CAD 500 million (about US$385 million) for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Canadian Government’s budget document in the House of Commons; Ukrinform

Details: The Canadian government asked parliament to approve the allocation of US$385 million for the Defence Ministry to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It was noted that these funds will be used to provide equipment and services to Ukraine, which is defending its sovereignty, including firearms, cameras for drones, pilot training and tank maintenance.

The document also includes about US$38.5 million for the Canadian military training mission UNIFIER and over US$67 million for the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel migration programme.

The programme was launched in March 2022, and it allows Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression to live and work in Canada for three years. Although new applications for this programme are no longer being accepted, previously approved applicants have until the end of March 2024 to come to Canada and apply for work permits, financial and other government assistance, which will be provided until March 2025.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Canada
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Canada
Canada sanctions Kremlin propagandists, including Russian historians and defence minister's adviser
Canada announces new aid package including ammunition, weapons and winter uniforms
Trudeau apologises for inviting Waffen-SS Galicia Division veteran to Canadian Parliament
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: