US warns China: helping Russia will have significant consequences for Chinese companies

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 13:02

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, has stated that the US government has evidence that Chinese firms are likely helping to supply equipment to the Russian army in violation of Western sanctions.

Source: Reuters

Details: Yellen said this matter was brought up during her two-day meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The secretary expressed concern that equipment for the Russian military was circumventing sanctions and reaching Russia.

"I stressed that companies must not provide material support to Russia's defense industrial sector and that they will face significant consequences if they do," Yellen stressed.

Yellen pointed out that any companies supporting Russia's military efforts are at risk of sanctions. She added that the US government has imposed sanctions on a range of private firms, including those in China, that assist Russia in obtaining equipment and some financial institutions that may be facilitating these efforts.

However, the US Treasury secretary gave no details on the names of the companies involved or He Lifeng's reaction.

Yellen stressed that the Chinese firms in question were private and said she did not suggest that the Chinese government had knowledge of the matter.

Background: Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China has made thousands of deliveries to Russian companies, including sanctioned ones that produce missile launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers.

Subjects: USARussiaChina
