Russians claim to have attacked Ukrainian ammunition depot in Kyiv Oblast

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed in its report on Saturday that Russian invaders had hit a storage point of Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the village of Divychky, Boryspil district, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry

Quote: "An ammunition depot of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit in the village of Divychky, Kyiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Background:

Residents of the capital heard explosions on the morning of 11 November, then an air-raid warning was issued.

Later, Vitalii Klitschko, the capital's mayor, said that on the morning of 11 November, the air defence systems were operating near Kyiv, so explosions had been heard in the city.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force, said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were the work of air defence after Russia’s ballistic missile attack.

Support UP or become our patron!