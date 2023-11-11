All Sections
Russians claim to have attacked Ukrainian ammunition depot in Kyiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 11 November 2023, 13:55
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed in its report on Saturday that Russian invaders had hit a storage point of Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the village of Divychky, Boryspil district, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry 

Quote: "An ammunition depot of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit in the village of Divychky, Kyiv Oblast."

Background: 

  • Residents of the capital heard explosions on the morning of 11 November, then an air-raid warning was issued.
  • Later, Vitalii Klitschko, the capital's mayor, said that on the morning of 11 November, the air defence systems were operating near Kyiv, so explosions had been heard in the city.
  • Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force, said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were the work of air defence after Russia’s ballistic missile attack.

