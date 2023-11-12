Air-raid warning issued in multiple oblasts due to threat of missile attacks

An air-raid warning began to spread in the oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 11 November.

Source: map of air-raid warnings, Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the country's southern, southeastern, and central oblasts.

The Air Force noted that "in the oblasts where the air-raid warning is issued, there is a missile threat due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft."

"There is a threat of using aviation weapons!", the Air Force noted.

Later, the Air Force added that there is a "threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south".

Updated: At 00:30, the Air Force reported that there was no more threat in these oblasts.

