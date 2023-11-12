All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in multiple oblasts due to threat of missile attacks

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 00:08
Air-raid warning issued in multiple oblasts due to threat of missile attacks
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning began to spread in the oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 11 November.

Source: map of air-raid warnings, Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the country's southern, southeastern, and central oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Air Force noted that "in the oblasts where the air-raid warning is issued, there is a missile threat due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft."

"There is a threat of using aviation weapons!", the Air Force noted.

Later, the Air Force added that there is a "threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south".

Updated: At 00:30, the Air Force reported that there was no more threat in these oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warning
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
air-raid warning
Air raid warning across Ukraine in effect for 3 hours
Explosions in Kyiv: Russia fires ballistic missiles, two missiles hit field
Explosions rock Kyiv before air-raid warning
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: