Poland deploys new tank battalion near border with Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 05:04
TANK BATTALION BEING COMMISSIONED IN THE POLISH VILLAGE OF CZARTAJEW, PHOTO: POLISH DEFENCE MINISTRY

Poland has deployed a new tank battalion as part of the First Infantry Division in the village of Czartajew near the Belarusian border.

Source: Polish Defence Ministry

Details: Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak attended the commissioning of a new military unit in Czartajew on 12 November and met with soldiers of the newly created 1st Infantry Division.

A container town has been set up in the village, and a permanent infrastructure is planned to be built in the coming years.

Over a hundred soldiers will be deployed here at the initial stage of the unit's creation, with several hundred soldiers to be assigned there permanently in the long run.

The unit will be armed with modern equipment that Poland recently purchased: K2 tanks, Rak mortars, and Poprad air defence systems.

The formation of the 1st Infantry Division began in September 2022. It is planned to consist of 12 military units: 4 combined arms brigades, an artillery brigade, 4 military regiments and 3 specialised battalions. The division is expected to include over 30,000 soldiers.

Quote from Błaszczak: "We are aware of the threats. We know very well that the Kremlin rulers started the war to restore the Russian Empire. This has always been a threat to the nations living in the neighbourhood."

Therefore, we are strengthening the Polish army and building new military units to prevent an attack on our homeland. This tank battalion here in the Siemiatycze district will be equipped with K2 tanks. These are modern vehicles developed in the 21st century."

