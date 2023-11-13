Norway to allocate additional €84 million to humanitarian support for Ukraine

The Norwegian government has allocated another €84 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine, and the funds will be directed primarily to humanitarian support for people who have lost their homes.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the communiqué of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry

Details: Oslo allocates NOK 1 billion, about €84 million, for humanitarian support for Ukrainians through the activities of the Norwegian Red Cross, the Refugee Council and its project NORCAP, Norwegian Church Aid, Norwegian People's Aid, Caritas Norway and Save the Children. The money is provided through Nansen, the long-term Norwegian programme to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The funds will be used primarily for humanitarian support for people who have lost their homes, as well as for education, medical services, psychological support and the protection of civilians.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Norway has allocated more than NOK 4.5 billion (approx. US$404,500 million) for humanitarian support to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

Background:

Earlier, Norway announced the allocation of €17 million for demining territories in Ukraine where hostilities occurred.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark also announced that they would jointly buy artillery shells for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!