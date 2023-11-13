Russia strikes city in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported

The Russian army launched an attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 13 November. Two people have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: One of the victims, a 70-year-old woman, is reported to have received a blast trauma and leg injury and is receiving medical help.

Advertisement:

Medics also treated a 49-year-old man at the scene who had suffered a concussion and a blast injury.

Background:

On 13 November, the Russians launched a massive attack on the centre of the city of Kherson, killing two people.

Prior to that, the Russian forces struck a city hospital, destroying an ambulance and several cars.

On 13 November the Russians also shelled a car in the outskirts of Kherson using artillery, killing an elderly man and injuring a two-month-old baby girl and her mother.

Support UP or become our patron!