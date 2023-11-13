All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia strikes city in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 13 November 2023, 16:31
Russia strikes city in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported
Beryslav on the map. Screenshot: Google

The Russian army launched an attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 13 November. Two people have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: One of the victims, a 70-year-old woman, is reported to have received a blast trauma and leg injury and is receiving medical help.

Advertisement:

Medics also treated a 49-year-old man at the scene who had suffered a concussion and a blast injury.

Background:

  • On 13 November, the Russians launched a massive attack on the centre of the city of Kherson, killing two people.
  • Prior to that, the Russian forces struck a city hospital, destroying an ambulance and several cars.
  • On 13 November the Russians also shelled a car in the outskirts of Kherson using artillery, killing an elderly man and injuring a two-month-old baby girl and her mother.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Kherson Oblast
Kremlin refuses to comment on Russia's "regrouping of troops" near Dnipro River
Ukrainian resistance denies Russia's retreat in Kherson Oblast: It's fake to distract Ukrainian army
Russian attacks kill man and injure woman in Kherson Oblast, 3 more people confirmed injured in Avdiivka
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: