Russians attack hospital in central Kherson, killing two civilians – Oblast Military Administration

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 November 2023, 18:18
Russians attack hospital in central Kherson, killing two civilians – Oblast Military Administration
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces struck a hospital in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 13 November.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army has launched a massive attack on the centre of the city of Kherson. Six people have been injured. A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died of their injuries."

Details: Prokudin said two men had been taken to hospital for surgery. One man, 62, has leg injuries, and the other, 64, suffered injuries in the abdominal area.

 

A 50-year-old man and 67-year-old woman were also taken to hospital. Their condition has been assessed by medics as satisfactory. 

 

Updated at 18:15: Prokudin reported that the number of people injured in the attack has risen to 10.

Quote: "A 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man received minor injuries. A 57-year-old woman has had an acute reaction to stress and a burn on her back.

As a result of the strike on the hospital, two [female – ed.] medical workers, 24 and 41, and an 81-year-old patient were injured. They all received blast injuries."

Prior to this, the Russian army had attacked a hospital in Kherson, destroying an ambulance and several cars.

Background: Earlier, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on a car in the outskirts of Kherson, killing an elderly man. A two-month-old girl and her mother were injured.

