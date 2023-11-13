All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Serhii Derkach, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, who represented Ukraine at a meeting with representatives of the Polish authorities and protesters to unblock border checkpoints, reports on the results of the negotiations.

Source: Derkach on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the official, the main demand of Polish protesters is a return to the system of permits for freight transportation for Ukrainian drivers, although this issue can not be resolved at a meeting of such level.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It was clear that the issue of further blocking the border was not so much to solve pressing issues and problems, but to make either a big communication campaign out of it, or to make this a political story and keep the border closed as long as possible," Derkach said.

He stressed that the fundamental requirement of Ukraine is the continued existence of a permit-free border crossing system and its continuation at least until Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia.

"The absurdity of the demand is that Polish protesters do not refer to their government, but want Ukraine to ask the EU for permits. The protesters are not interested in other issues," said the deputy minister.

He added that Ukraine had agreed on separate negotiations "on the basis of bilateral communication with the Polish government, with voivodeships [administrative division in Poland that corresponds to a province in other countries – ed.]."

"We also need to involve the European Union in this conversation. They did not have time to join this meeting. Therefore, we will still wait for the response of the European Union to discuss this issue in a tripartite meeting," Derkach concluded.

On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers begun blocking the three border crossings with Ukraine

The protesters require, among other things, the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, with the exception of humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military, and the suspension of licences for companies that were created after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, as well as their inspections.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandborder
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Poland
Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine
Poland deploys new tank battalion near border with Belarus
Ukrainian lorry driver dies waiting to cross Polish border
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: