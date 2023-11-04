Satellite images show IDF encircling Gaza – CNN

Open-source satellite imagery shows Israeli ground forces surrounding the city of Gaza.

Source: CNN analysis of satellite imagery

Quote: "CNN’s analysis of the imagery helps shed light on what is happening on the ground as the Israel Defense Forces claims it has encircled the city."

Details: On Friday, Israel said its forces had surrounded Gaza City from several fronts.

CNN has analysed video footage released by the IDF and Hamas, as well as satellite imagery and social media videos, which show that troops have surrounded the city from three fronts: from Gaza's northwestern border along the Mediterranean coast, from the northeast near Beit Hanoun, and from the east to the south of Gaza City, approaching the sea.

Analysis of satellite imagery and video footage released by the IDF source: CNN

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday: "IDF forces encircle Gaza from the air, land and sea, surrounding the city of Gaza and its surroundings."

According to him, IDF soldiers are advancing and during the battles "destroying above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures and eliminating terrorists".

Previously: On 2 November, Israeli troops have broken through Hamas' front line of defence in the northern Gaza Strip.



Background:

