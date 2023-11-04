Satellite images show IDF encircling Gaza – CNN
Open-source satellite imagery shows Israeli ground forces surrounding the city of Gaza.
Source: CNN analysis of satellite imagery
Quote: "CNN’s analysis of the imagery helps shed light on what is happening on the ground as the Israel Defense Forces claims it has encircled the city."
Details: On Friday, Israel said its forces had surrounded Gaza City from several fronts.
CNN has analysed video footage released by the IDF and Hamas, as well as satellite imagery and social media videos, which show that troops have surrounded the city from three fronts: from Gaza's northwestern border along the Mediterranean coast, from the northeast near Beit Hanoun, and from the east to the south of Gaza City, approaching the sea.
Analysis of satellite imagery and video footage released by the IDF, source: CNN
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday: "IDF forces encircle Gaza from the air, land and sea, surrounding the city of Gaza and its surroundings."
According to him, IDF soldiers are advancing and during the battles "destroying above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures and eliminating terrorists".
Previously: On 2 November, Israeli troops have broken through Hamas' front line of defence in the northern Gaza Strip.
Background:
- On 11 October, the IDF announced the death of Hamas Finance Minister Jawad Abu Shamala.
- Also, the Israeli military reported that it has attacked several operative HQs from which Hamas had organised the terrorist invasion of Israeli territory, and killed a top-ranking naval officer.
- On 1 November, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said that the IDF is making tremendous progress in its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
- Also on Wednesday, it became known that Ibrahim Biari, one of Hamas' commanders, was killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
