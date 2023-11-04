Russians threaten to sack holders of Ukrainian citizenship from their jobs in occupied territories

The Russian occupying authorities have issued threats to fire people not holding Russian citizenship from their jobs in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT).

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The Russian government has adopted a resolution on the permissible share of 'foreign workers' in enterprises, stipulating a significant cut in jobs effective 2024.

The parallel reality for the occupiers is that the TOT is part of the Russian Federation, and Ukrainians who refused to accept the enemy's citizenship are 'foreign workers'.

Therefore, this resolution is primarily targeting the TOT, as it provides for sacking Ukrainians [from their jobs – ed.]."

Details: The NRC reported that by doing so, the Russians plan to step up the pace of issuing citizenship certificates or make Ukrainians dependent on financial support from the occupying administrations.

