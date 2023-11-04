All Sections
Russians hit village in Zaporizhia Oblast with rocket, injuring 9 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 08:51
Russians hit village in Zaporizhia Oblast with rocket, injuring 9 people
THE SETTLEMENT OF ZARICHNE IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP

Nine residents of the village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been injured as a result of a rocket strike.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The occupiers hit Zarichne with a rocket. As a result of the enemy attack, nine local residents were injured, including four men and five women. All of them were promptly provided with the necessary medical assistance."

Details: Malashko did not specify exactly when the attack happened.

He said the Russian forces had launched 126 attacks on 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past day alone.

The Russians shelled the territory of Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivky, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, Robotyne, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Plavni, Prymorske and other settlements on the contact line 102 times.

Russian forces also conducted 22 attacks using drones in the settlements of Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske and Mali Shcherbaky, and fired on Stepnohirsk using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The authorities received 43 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
