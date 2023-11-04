Ukraine's air defence shot down three Iskander missiles in past 24 hours

On the evening of 4 November, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the downing of three Iskander-K missiles.

Source: the Air Force

Quote: "On the evening of 4 November, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts with cruise and ballistic missiles.

To complete their combat tasks, anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Details: The Air Force did not specify how many cruise missiles Russia launched on 4 November.

