Ukraine's air defence shot down three Iskander missiles in past 24 hours
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 19:54
On the evening of 4 November, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the downing of three Iskander-K missiles.
Source: the Air Force
Quote: "On the evening of 4 November, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts with cruise and ballistic missiles.
To complete their combat tasks, anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles.
Details: The Air Force did not specify how many cruise missiles Russia launched on 4 November.
