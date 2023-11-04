All Sections
Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 3 civilians: woman, 82, in critical condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 14:36
Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 3 civilians: woman, 82, in critical condition

Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on Korabelnyi district in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, 4 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: An 82-year-old Kherson resident is in a critical condition following the Russian attack. She suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her chest. Doctors are fighting for her life. 

A man, 84, was also injured and is currently in a moderate condition. He has an injury to his shin.

A 67-year-old woman was also injured in the Russian attack. She has an injury to her leg and was treated on the spot without further hospitalisation.

