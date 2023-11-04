Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 3 civilians: woman, 82, in critical condition

Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on Korabelnyi district in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, 4 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Advertisement:

Details: An 82-year-old Kherson resident is in a critical condition following the Russian attack. She suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her chest. Doctors are fighting for her life.

A man, 84, was also injured and is currently in a moderate condition. He has an injury to his shin.

A 67-year-old woman was also injured in the Russian attack. She has an injury to her leg and was treated on the spot without further hospitalisation.

Support UP or become our patron!