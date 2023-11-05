All Sections
Chechen leader's son who attacked detainee appointed to his security service

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 11:33
DAUDOV WITH KADYROV’S SON. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Adam Kadyrov, 15, has been appointed to a "responsible position" in the security service of his father, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Source: Magomed Daudov, Chairman of the Chechen Parliament; The Insider news outlet

Quote from Daudov: "Adam has shown and proved in practice that he is the most worthy representative of the great Kadyrov family and the entire Chechen people.

He is distinguished by a firm, principled character, a sincere desire and aspiration to be useful for our republic and the entire Motherland!"

Details: Zamid Chalaev, commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Regiment of the Interior Ministry for Chechnya, said that Adam Kadyrov had been appointed head of the security department of the head of Chechnya.

Background: Ramzan Kadyrov stated in 2022 that he would send his three 14- and 16-year-old sons to war in Ukraine.

On 25 September, a video of Kadyrov’s son Adam beating a man arrested for burning a Koran in Volgograd was posted on Kadyrov’s Telegram channel.

