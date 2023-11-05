All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fight between boxing champions Usyk and Fury postponed until next year

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 20:39
Fight between boxing champions Usyk and Fury postponed until next year
Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Tyson Fury for the title of absolute world champion in boxing has been postponed until early 2024.

Source: Usyk’s promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk in a comment on iFL TV, Suspilne Sport writes

Details: After the announcement of the fight between Usyk and Fury for the world heavyweight championship, the first date of the fight was 23 December. In particular, Krasiuk and the Ukrainian boxer spoke about it.

Advertisement:

However, when the Briton held an exhibition fight with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Tyson's representatives called a new date – early 2024.

"There's a couple of things now depending on what Tyson wants to do. Usyk got in the ring afterwards, that fight was signed and we were going to do it on December 23, but I doubt that'll happen now," said Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

Despite the fact that Usyk initially insisted on holding a meeting with Fury in December 2023, Oleksandr's promoter noted that the parties agreed on new dates for the historic fight.

Quote from Krasiuk: "We expected the fight to take place on 23 December. This was our agreement, which was signed by both parties. But we have been boxing for some time, and we all know that if a fighter is not ready and does not want to enter the ring, he cannot be forced. He will never do it, but the whole world is waiting for a big fight. So we have to be flexible.

Usyk will not fight on 23 December. The battle has been postponed to early 2024, and we will have time for everything. So now Oleksandr is shooting all the videos for the upcoming fight and returning to his training camp in Spain. I think something will be announced next week. That's why I won't say anything specific before next week."

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: