Fight between boxing champions Usyk and Fury postponed until next year

The fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Tyson Fury for the title of absolute world champion in boxing has been postponed until early 2024.

Source: Usyk’s promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk in a comment on iFL TV, Suspilne Sport writes

Details: After the announcement of the fight between Usyk and Fury for the world heavyweight championship, the first date of the fight was 23 December. In particular, Krasiuk and the Ukrainian boxer spoke about it.

However, when the Briton held an exhibition fight with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Tyson's representatives called a new date – early 2024.

"There's a couple of things now depending on what Tyson wants to do. Usyk got in the ring afterwards, that fight was signed and we were going to do it on December 23, but I doubt that'll happen now," said Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

Despite the fact that Usyk initially insisted on holding a meeting with Fury in December 2023, Oleksandr's promoter noted that the parties agreed on new dates for the historic fight.

Quote from Krasiuk: "We expected the fight to take place on 23 December. This was our agreement, which was signed by both parties. But we have been boxing for some time, and we all know that if a fighter is not ready and does not want to enter the ring, he cannot be forced. He will never do it, but the whole world is waiting for a big fight. So we have to be flexible.

Usyk will not fight on 23 December. The battle has been postponed to early 2024, and we will have time for everything. So now Oleksandr is shooting all the videos for the upcoming fight and returning to his training camp in Spain. I think something will be announced next week. That's why I won't say anything specific before next week."

