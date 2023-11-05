All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IDF reports it completely encircled city of Gaza and splits enclave in two

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 21:16
IDF reports it completely encircled city of Gaza and splits enclave in two
ISRAELI FORCES IN GAZA STRIP. PHOTO: IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported they completely encircled the city of Gaza and divided the coastal enclave in two.

Source: Daniel Hagari, spokesperson of IDF, Herzi Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, as reported by The Times of Israel

Details: Hagari stated that the IDF have completely encircled the city of Gaza and divided the Gaza Strip in two.

Advertisement:

The Israeli forces headed by a reconnaissance unit of the Holani brigade "reached the coastline and are holding it".

"Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza," Hagari reported.

He noted that like before, the IDF will allow civilians to flee from the northern part of Gaza and go southwards.

Herewith, General Staff Chief Halevi stated that the Israeli military are "ready at any moment to go on the offense in the north" of the country since during the last few weeks they have been defending themselves from daily missile attacks from the Lebanese Hezbollah.

"We set a goal of restoring a significantly better security situation on the borders, not only in the Gaza Strip," Halevi said during the assessment in the 210th Division in the north of Israel.

"We are ready at any moment to go on the offense in the north. We understand that it can happen, and we trust you that the defense here is strong," he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelGaza Strip
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Israel
Israeli security services report preventing Hezbollah terrorist attack in Brazil
Israeli army claims Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza Strip
First group of 43 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: