Northern Lights are seen in Ukraine

Red northern lights, a rare atmospheric phenomenon, could be seen in several oblasts of Ukraine on Sunday evening.

Source: Suspilne; hromadske; Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov on Facebook

Details: The northern lights were visible in Kyiv Oblast: Bucha City Council reported that the aurora borealis had been observed in the sky above the hromada and posted a photo.

Kramatorsk City Council reported the phenomenon in Donetsk Oblast.

Red skies were also witnessed in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts.

Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov explained that the red sky seen in various oblasts of Ukraine was due to a geomagnetic storm.

Quote from Kazhanov: "On the night of 5-6 November 2023, Ukraine and many countries in the Earth’s northern hemisphere are observing bright northern lights! This is also happening in northern European countries at the moment.

There has been a powerful geomagnetic storm (Kr7 at 17:40 UTC) caused by our planet being bombarded by a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun a few days ago."

