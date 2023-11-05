All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Northern Lights are seen in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 23:36
Northern Lights are seen in Ukraine
"Northern lights" in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Bucha City Council

Red northern lights, a rare atmospheric phenomenon, could be seen in several oblasts of Ukraine on Sunday evening.

Source: Suspilne; hromadske; Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: The northern lights were visible in Kyiv Oblast: Bucha City Council reported that the aurora borealis had been observed in the sky above the hromada and posted a photo.

Kramatorsk City Council reported the phenomenon in Donetsk Oblast.

Red skies were also witnessed in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts.

Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov explained that the red sky seen in various oblasts of Ukraine was due to a geomagnetic storm.

Quote from Kazhanov: "On the night of 5-6 November 2023, Ukraine and many countries in the Earth’s northern hemisphere are observing bright northern lights! This is also happening in northern European countries at the moment.

There has been a powerful geomagnetic storm (Kr7 at 17:40 UTC) caused by our planet being bombarded by a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun a few days ago."

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: