Russians occupiers try to regain lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers continued to attack on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk, Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, but had no success, with a total of 53 combat clashes occurring on the front over the course of the last 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 November

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces were trying to regain the positions they had lost near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka where Ukrainian defenders repelled five such attacks. The Russians were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Khromove and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainians repelled five more attacks. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, and consolidating their positions

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched failed assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, backed by aircraft, kept trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks near Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops repelled about 20 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations north-west of Verbove, Robotyne, north of Nesterianka and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces maintain their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations on the Lyman front.

There were no significant changes in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment during the past day. In addition, assets and personnel of the Air Defence of Ukraine destroyed four reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three artillery systems and five areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

