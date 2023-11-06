Russians injure 8 people in Odesa
Monday, 6 November 2023, 08:46
Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa. Three with minor injuries were provided with necessary assistance on the spot, and five more were taken to hospital."
Details: Kiper reported that the injured people were receiving all the necessary help in hospital and that their condition is stable.
Background:
- Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 were destroyed, but there were some hits.
- The Russians hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building. The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
- Hits to the port infrastructure of Odesa were also recorded. The Russians damaged warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.
