Russians injure 8 people in Odesa

AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN STRIKE ON ODESA. PHOTO: OLEH KIPER ON TELEGRAM

Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa. Three with minor injuries were provided with necessary assistance on the spot, and five more were taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper reported that the injured people were receiving all the necessary help in hospital and that their condition is stable.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 were destroyed, but there were some hits.

The Russians hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building. The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Hits to the port infrastructure of Odesa were also recorded. The Russians damaged warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.

Support UP or become our patron!