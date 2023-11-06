All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians injure 8 people in Odesa

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 November 2023, 08:46
Russians injure 8 people in Odesa
AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN STRIKE ON ODESA. PHOTO: OLEH KIPER ON TELEGRAM

Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight local residents have been injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa. Three with minor injuries were provided with necessary assistance on the spot, and five more were taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper reported that the injured people were receiving all the necessary help in hospital and that their condition is stable.

Background:

  • Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 were destroyed, but there were some hits.
  • The Russians hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building. The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
  • Hits to the port infrastructure of Odesa were also recorded. The Russians damaged warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikedroneswar
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
missile strike
Ukrainian defenders destroy 15 Shaheds and one missile overnight
Huge craters, damaged houses and warehouses: Russia attacks Ukraine's south with missiles and Shahed UAVs
Explosions rock Odesa
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: