Huge craters, damaged houses and warehouses: Russia attacks Ukraine's south with missiles and Shahed UAVs

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA. PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 have been destroyed, but there have been some hits.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The Russians likely struck Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles.

They hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building.

The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The intense and dense Shahed-131/136 kamikaze UAV attack targeted Odesa's port infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defence forces downed 15 drones.

There were some hits, damaging warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.

The fire was promptly put out.

Five local residents sought medical assistance with various injuries. They were hospitalised.

At the same time, the Russians fired an Kh-31P anti-radar missile on the city of Kherson.

It damaged a five-storey residential building.

No information on casualties has been reported.

A Kh-59 fired on Mykolaiv Oblast was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

Background:

