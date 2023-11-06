All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Huge craters, damaged houses and warehouses: Russia attacks Ukraine's south with missiles and Shahed UAVs

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 6 November 2023, 07:08
Huge craters, damaged houses and warehouses: Russia attacks Ukraine's south with missiles and Shahed UAVs
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA. PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 have been destroyed, but there have been some hits.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The Russians likely struck Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles.

Advertisement:

They hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building.

The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Наслідки ворожої атаки на Одесу, фото Одеської ОВА
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.

PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The intense and dense Shahed-131/136 kamikaze UAV attack targeted Odesa's port infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defence forces downed 15 drones.

There were some hits, damaging warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.

Наслідки ворожої атаки на Одесу, фото Одеської ОВА
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.

PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Наслідки ворожої атаки на Одесу, фото Одеської ОВА
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.

PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The fire was promptly put out.

Five local residents sought medical assistance with various injuries. They were hospitalised.

At the same time, the Russians fired an Kh-31P anti-radar missile on the city of Kherson.

It damaged a five-storey residential building.

No information on casualties has been reported.

A Kh-59 fired on Mykolaiv Oblast was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikeOdesa OblastKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian defenders destroy 15 Shaheds and one missile overnight
Zelenskyy on Russian night attack: Ukraine strengthens its air defence, will give powerful response
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians not to ignore air-raid warnings
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: