Explosions rock Odesa

Explosions have been heard in the city of Odesa during an air raid.

Details: An air-raid warning was issued on 5 November in Odesa Oblast. The Air Force reported about a missile heading towards the city of Odesa.

Later, Suspline reported that explosions were heard in the city.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, calls on residents of the Odesa District to find shelter until the all-clear is given.

As a result of the attack, a crater emerged in one of the central streets of Odesa, as reported by Dumska.

Meanwhile, Oleksandra Kovalchuk, Deputy Director for Development of the Odesa National Museum of Art, asked to wait for official confirmation.

"Please, do not text us now. Everything that can be, we have under control," she stated.

At 21:55, Suspline reported that more explosions were heard in Odesa.

After that, several more explosions were heard in the city of Odesa.

The all-clear was given at 22:56.



Previously: Earlier on Sunday, the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure target in Odesa Oblast, injuring three people.

