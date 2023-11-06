Russians launch construction of railway from Russia's Rostov-on-Don via Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia to Crimea

Construction has begun of a railway linking the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, passing through Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-appointed sham head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Balitsky: "A second project, the construction of which has begun on the Donetsk side, is a railway that will run from [the village of] Yakymivka to Rostov via [the temporarily occupied cities of] Berdiansk and Mariupol. This project has been launched. Yakymivka lies below [the temporarily occupied city of] Melitopol, to the southwest, and this is the railway junction from where construction will start.

By building a railway line, at least one track, with no electric traction, or even with diesel locomotives, we will solve the military's problem.

Most importantly, the issue of transporting grain to the mainland, iron ore, scrap metal, coal and many other items we need to move to the mainland is being resolved. Not only is it a long way to drive across the Crimean Bridge, the bridge is also a high-risk area at the moment."

Details: The Russian proxy said this will help protect railway traffic from bombardments.

