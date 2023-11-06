All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch construction of railway from Russia's Rostov-on-Don via Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia to Crimea

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 6 November 2023, 05:24
Russians launch construction of railway from Russia's Rostov-on-Don via Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia to Crimea
STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY

Construction has begun of a railway linking the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, passing through Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-appointed sham head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Balitsky: "A second project, the construction of which has begun on the Donetsk side, is a railway that will run from [the village of] Yakymivka to Rostov via [the temporarily occupied cities of] Berdiansk and Mariupol. This project has been launched. Yakymivka lies below [the temporarily occupied city of] Melitopol, to the southwest, and this is the railway junction from where construction will start.

Advertisement:

By building a railway line, at least one track, with no electric traction, or even with diesel locomotives, we will solve the military's problem.

Most importantly, the issue of transporting grain to the mainland, iron ore, scrap metal, coal and many other items we need to move to the mainland is being resolved. Not only is it a long way to drive across the Crimean Bridge, the bridge is also a high-risk area at the moment."

Details: The Russian proxy said this will help protect railway traffic from bombardments.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaRussiaZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Crimea
Russians launch Shahed drones from south of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force Commander confirms destruction of Russian warship in Kerch
Russian Defence Ministry confirms Ukrainian Armed Forces hit ship at Kerch shipyard
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: