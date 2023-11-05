Ukrainian Air Force Commander confirms destruction of Russian warship in Kerch

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, has confirmed that the Ukrainian forces have sunk one of the most advanced ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Details: Explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea on 4 November, and an air-raid warning had been issued.

Oleshchuk later said Ukrainian pilots had carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch. At that time, there was no certainty whether the warship had been destroyed.

The following day, Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction of one of Russia's newest Kalibr carriers.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I confirm [it]."

Background: Following the explosions, the Russians claimed that "some of the wreckage of the downed missiles crashed into the territory of one of the dry docks".

It was only late on the evening of 4 November that the Russian Defence Ministry admitted that a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, docked at a shipyard in Kerch, had been "damaged".

