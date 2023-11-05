All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force Commander confirms destruction of Russian warship in Kerch

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 08:27
Ukrainian Air Force Commander confirms destruction of Russian warship in Kerch
ASKOLD WARSHIP. KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, has confirmed that the Ukrainian forces have sunk one of the most advanced ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea on 4 November, and an air-raid warning had been issued.

Advertisement:

Oleshchuk later said Ukrainian pilots had carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch. At that time, there was no certainty whether the warship had been destroyed.

The following day, Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction of one of Russia's newest Kalibr carriers.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I confirm [it]."

Background: Following the explosions, the Russians claimed that "some of the wreckage of the downed missiles crashed into the territory of one of the dry docks".

It was only late on the evening of 4 November that the Russian Defence Ministry admitted that a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, docked at a shipyard in Kerch, had been "damaged".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceattackCrimeaships
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's Air Force hits Kerch plant where Russian Kalibr missile carrier was docked
Ukraine's air defence shot down three Iskander missiles in past 24 hours
Russia launches drones, air-raid warning issued in several oblasts of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: