All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief confirms death of his aide

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 20:49
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief confirms death of his aide
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Zaluzhnyi's FACEBOOK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has confirmed the death of his aide Hennadii Chastiakov under tragic circumstances.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Unspeakable pain and a heavy loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally.

Advertisement:

Today my aide and close friend Major Hennadii Chastiakov died under tragic circumstances on his own birthday.

An unknown explosive device was activated in one of the presents. Hennadii is survived by his wife and four children. My deepest condolences to the family…"

Details: Zaluzhnyi remarked that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chastiakov was a reliable friend to him who completely dedicated his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression.

He added that the reasons and the circumstances of Chastiakov’s death will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaluzhnyi
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Zaluzhnyi
Death of Zaluzhnyi's aide: wife says grenade was gift
ISW analyses Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief's essay on war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: There is no stalemate, and there will be no talks or concessions
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: