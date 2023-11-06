Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief confirms death of his aide

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has confirmed the death of his aide Hennadii Chastiakov under tragic circumstances.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Unspeakable pain and a heavy loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally.

Advertisement:

Today my aide and close friend Major Hennadii Chastiakov died under tragic circumstances on his own birthday.

An unknown explosive device was activated in one of the presents. Hennadii is survived by his wife and four children. My deepest condolences to the family…"

Details: Zaluzhnyi remarked that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chastiakov was a reliable friend to him who completely dedicated his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression.

He added that the reasons and the circumstances of Chastiakov’s death will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

Support UP or become our patron!