Death of Zaluzhnyi's aide: wife says grenade was gift

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 20:42
Death of Zaluzhnyi's aide: wife says grenade was gift

The wife of the late Hennadii Chastiakov, an aide to Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, says that the grenade that exploded in her husband’s hands was in a gift bag that he had brought home.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, Chastiakov’s wife said that her husband had brought home a gift bag containing a bottle of alcohol and shot glasses in the form of grenades. When he opened the package, it blew up.

Chastiakov celebrated his birthday on 6 November.

Background:

  • A 39-year-old soldier was killed on the evening of Monday, 6 November when a grenade exploded in his home in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast. His 13-year-old son was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased man, Hennadii Chastiakov, was an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 
  • Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his aide Chastiakov under tragic circumstances and expressed his condolences to his family.

Subjects: Zaluzhnyi
