Commander of 128th brigade suspended during investigation into death of 19 servicemen

In his evening address on 6 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Dmytro Lysiuk, Commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, was suspended for the duration of the investigation into the causes that led to the death of 19 servicemen from a Russian strike near the front line during a celebration on 3 November.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address; General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: According to the president, the circumstances of the tragedy and the orders that created the conditions for it to happen were discussed at a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief Staff with servicemen, the minister of defence and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Quote: "In particular, Chief Inspector of the Defense Ministry Voronchenko delivered a report. The brigade commander has been suspended for the time of investigation. The whole situation is being analyzed minute by minute. And it will be found out who exactly violated the rules on the safety of people in the area accessible to enemy aerial reconnaissance. There will be no avoidance of responsibility."

Details: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the materials of the investigation will be transferred to law enforcement agencies after its completion.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Russia had struck a group of soldiers of the 128th Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers may have been killed. The soldiers had apparently gathered in one place to be presented with awards to mark Day of Ukrainian Artillery.

On the evening of 4 November, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.

On 6 November, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers from a Russian attack during celebrations near the frontline on 3 November.

Dmytro Lysiuk, Commander of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, was late for the event.

