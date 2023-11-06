All Sections
128th Brigade confirms deaths of 19 soldiers in Russian strike

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 November 2023, 11:48
128th Brigade confirms deaths of 19 soldiers in Russian strike
Photo: Solomiia Bobrovska on Facebook

The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast has confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers from a Russian attack during celebrations near the frontline on 3 November.

Source: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "A missile strike by the insidious enemy has claimed the lives of 19 soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast... Our best fighters were killed... We promise to avenge our brothers-in-arms one hundred times over."

Details: It is reported that a "thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy" is currently underway.

"Until it is completed, we ask you not to spread unverified and often fake information," the 128th Brigade concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Russia had struck a group of soldiers of the 128th Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers may have been killed. The soldiers were supposedly gathered in one place to be presented with awards in honour of Artillery Day.
  • On the evening of 4 November, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.
  • A three-day mourning period was declared in Zakarpattia Oblast because of this strike.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this tragedy could have been prevented. He stressed that an investigation is underway to provide the families of the deceased soldiers and society with honest answers as to how the tragedy occurred and whose orders were wrong.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarmissile strike
