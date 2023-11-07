All Sections
Russians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 7 November 2023, 14:39
For the second time in eight days, Russian forces fired on the same territory of the city of Kherson, destroying empty warehouses.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote: "For the second time in eight days, the Russian army hit the same territory in Kherson. Destroyed warehouses. They were empty. People were not hurt."

