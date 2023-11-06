Traitor who leaked locations of Special Operations Forces during occupation of Kherson sentenced to 15 years

A collaborator who was leaking locations of secret bases of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces during the occupation of Kherson was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Odesa.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; the Odesa Oblast Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); UP’s source in law enforcement

Details: A resident of Kherson was found guilty of high treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors proved in court that after the Russians seized Kherson, the convict, with the help of a volunteer he knew, joined the operational and combat group of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which involved him in operational and combat missions on the southern front.

However, after some time, the traitor went over to the side of the Russian occupiers and offered them his assistance in conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the oblast.

He passed on the addresses of safe houses and personal data of members of the Special Operations Forces group who performed combat missions in the temporarily occupied territory to the Russian secret services. He also "disclosed" to the Russians the locations of weapons and ammunition storage points.

Representatives of the Russian armed forces and the FSB used the information to capture several Ukrainian servicemen and their families.

In addition, the informant leaked the data of a volunteer who helped Ukrainian defenders. The occupiers held her captive for 116 days.

The man was detained during stabilisation measures in the liberated city of Kherson.

It was noted that he was held in custody until the court sentence.

