All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Traitor who leaked locations of Special Operations Forces during occupation of Kherson sentenced to 15 years

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 November 2023, 19:01
Traitor who leaked locations of Special Operations Forces during occupation of Kherson sentenced to 15 years
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A collaborator who was leaking locations of secret bases of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces during the occupation of Kherson was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Odesa.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; the Odesa Oblast Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); UP’s source in law enforcement

Details: A resident of Kherson was found guilty of high treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Advertisement:
 

Prosecutors proved in court that after the Russians seized Kherson, the convict, with the help of a volunteer he knew, joined the operational and combat group of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which involved him in operational and combat missions on the southern front.

However, after some time, the traitor went over to the side of the Russian occupiers and offered them his assistance in conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the oblast.

He passed on the addresses of safe houses and personal data of members of the Special Operations Forces group who performed combat missions in the temporarily occupied territory to the Russian secret services. He also "disclosed" to the Russians the locations of weapons and ammunition storage points.

Representatives of the Russian armed forces and the FSB used the information to capture several Ukrainian servicemen and their families.

In addition, the informant leaked the data of a volunteer who helped Ukrainian defenders. The occupiers held her captive for 116 days.

The man was detained during stabilisation measures in the liberated city of Kherson.

It was noted that he was held in custody until the court sentence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations ForcesKhersonoccupation
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's Defence Minister comments on dismissing Commander of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces
Former Special Operations Forces Commander Khorenko learns of his dismissal from news
Zelenskyy explains what former Commander Khorenko of Special Operations Forces will do
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: