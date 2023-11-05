All Sections
Russians bombard Kherson once again, 5 people hospitalised

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 16:24
Kherson. Photo: Suspilne

Five civilians were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on Sunday, 5 November. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: At about 11:00 on 5 November, Russian forces targeted a residential area of Kherson.

A 61-year-old man was hospitalised with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. 

After 14:00, the Russians attacked buildings in a residential area of the Korabelny district of Kherson.

Four people were injured: a 47-year-old woman and three men, 60, 70 and 38 years old. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Subjects: Khersonwar
