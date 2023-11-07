Ukraine opens new camp for Russian prisoners, previous ones full

A new camp for prisoners of war will be opened in Ukraine in the near future.

Source: Ukrainian state project Hochu Zhit ("I want to live") on Telegram

Quote: "A new camp for prisoners of war will be opened in Ukraine in the near future due to the large number of Russian prisoners of war. Meanwhile, preparations for the launch of another camp are underway.

Advertisement:

The increase in the number of prisoners of war is related both to the situation at the front, the deterioration of the motivation of Russian soldiers, and due to the blocking of exchanges of prisoners of war by the Russian side."

Details: Reportedly, the conditions in the new camp will meet all the requirements of international humanitarian law.

The project stresses that the Russian military will receive medical assistance and three meals a day, and be allowed contact with families and constant access to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The camp is located in the deep rear, as the Geneva Conventions stipulate.

Quote: "Prisoners of war will be held exclusively in specially designated places provided for by the Geneva Conventions. Unlike the Russian Federation, Ukraine adheres to international humanitarian norms.

While the Russian side, for example, keeps the Ukrainian military in ordinary prisons and correctional colonies together with prisoners, sometimes in inhumane conditions, not respecting and not recognising their status as prisoners of war."

Support UP or become our patron!