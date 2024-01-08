Air-raid warning across Ukraine over Russian missile launches

An air-raid warning began to extend across Ukraine at around 06:00 on 8 January, with the Ukrainian Air Force confirming missile launches from Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and MiG-31K fighters. The all-clear was sounded at 08:24, with the air-raid lasting for over two hours.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; air-raid warnings map.

Quote from the Air Force: "Enemy Su-35/Su-34 activity in the north.

The threat of use of aircraft missile weapons!"

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in 6 oblasts.

At 06:05, a missile was flying across Sumy Oblast towards Poltava Oblast.

At 06:09, a missile was moving across Kharkiv Oblast towards Dnipro Oblast.

At 06:10, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and the Oblast.

The Air Force at 06:10: "Missile danger in the areas where the air-raid warning has been issued!

There is a threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft.

A total of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air.

Do not ignore the air-raid warning!

Take shelter!"

At 06:17, cruise missile launches from the Caspian Sea were confirmed.

At 06:26, missiles were moving across Sumy Oblast towards Poltava/Cherkasy Oblasts.

At 06:28, a MiG-31K was recorded taking off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast [Russia].

At 06:29, a group of missiles in the south of Kyiv Oblast was moving in a westerly direction.

At 06:33, new groups of missiles were detected in the airspace of Sumy Oblast. They were moving in a western direction (Poltava/Kyiv Oblasts).

At 06:36, the missiles were on the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy Oblasts. The vector of movement was towards the west. The missile threat was to Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 06:36, a Kinzhal missile was launched.

At 06:39, a group of missiles was moving through Kharkiv Oblast to Dnipro Oblast.

At 06:40, there was a high-speed target in Dnipro Oblast.

At 06:49, groups of cruise missiles were detected:

Cherkasy Oblast - heading west.

Vinnytsia Oblast - heading towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast - in the direction of Dnipro.

At 06:50, another MiG-31K was recorded taking off from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

A second launch of a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-to-air missile is possible.

At 06:53, the third MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Ar 06:58, cruise missile groups were detected:

Khmelnytskyi Oblast - in a westerly direction! A threat to Ternopil Oblast.

Cherkasy Oblast - Vinnytsia Oblast - in a south-westerly direction.

More missile launches from a Tu-22m3 were recorded.

At 07:08, the launch of Kinzhals was recorded, and the residents of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih were urged to stay in shelters.

At 07:10, a fourth MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

At 07:16, the Air Force reported that a group of missiles in Ternopil/Lviv Oblasts had changed its direction and was moving towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The Air Force urged the residents of Starokostiantyniv and Shepetivka to stay in shelters.

At 07:19 the launch of Kinzhals in the direction of Kyiv was recorded. The residents of Kyiv were urged to stay in shelters.

The ballistic missile threat was in Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv.

Updated at 08:30: At 08:24 the all-clear was given. The threat lasted for more than two hours.

Reminder: Ukraine's Air Force reported that 13 strategic bombers had taken off from Russia’s Olenya airfield and warned of a missile threat during the night and morning of 7-8 January.

