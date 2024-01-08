Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast and several other oblasts due to ballistic missile threat

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike from the north.

Source: online air alert map; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning is issued in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The air-raid warning was not issued in Kyiv.

According to the Air Force, there was a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the north.

At 14:10 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft were active in the northeastern front, threatening to deliver airstrikes.

Background:

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 59 air-launched weapons at Ukraine, such as missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs. 18 missiles and all 8 Shaheds were shot down.

At least four people were killed due to the attack; 33 people were injured, and several people may be under the rubble.

