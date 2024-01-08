All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast and several other oblasts due to ballistic missile threat

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 January 2024, 16:20
Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast and several other oblasts due to ballistic missile threat
Photo: volynnews.com

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike from the north.

Source: online air alert map; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning is issued in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Advertisement:

The air-raid warning was not issued in Kyiv.

 

According to the Air Force, there was a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the north.

At 14:10 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft were active in the northeastern front, threatening to deliver airstrikes.

Background: 

  • At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 59 air-launched weapons at Ukraine, such as missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs. 18 missiles and all 8 Shaheds were shot down.
  • At least four people were killed due to the attack; 33 people were injured, and several people may be under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warningmissile strikeKyiv Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
air-raid warning
Air-raid warning across Ukraine over Russian missile launches
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to ballistic threat
7 January morning sees Russian MiG take off and air-raid warning issued across Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: