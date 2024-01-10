Sevastopol resident fined for obscene comment about sunken Moskva warship

The Leninsky District Court of Sevastopol, created by the Russian occupying administration, has fined a resident of the city of Sevastopol for commenting on the sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva missile cruiser.

Source: Radio Liberty project Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities)

Details: The comment was left in one of the groups of the Russian social network VKontakte, which is banned in Ukraine, back in April 2022.

"The public text, containing obscene language and the phrase 'dno rosseyanskoye' (lit. Russian bottom), remained on the community page until at least November 2023 and was recorded in the act of inspection of the Internet resource," Krym.Realii noted.

After reviewing the case, the Russian sham court fined the author of the post RUB 30,000 [roughly US$320].

Background: The flagship of the Russian Navy, the Moskva, was hit by Ukrainian RK-360 Neptune missiles on 13 April 2022. It sank the next day.

