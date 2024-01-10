Russia attacks village near Kherson: man wounded

Attacked village of Novodmytrivka on the map. Source: Google Maps

The Russian army has attacked residential buildings in the village of Novodmytrivka, Kherson district, wounding a 58-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration on Telegram; ArmyInform news outlet

Details: Reportedly, the man was in his own home during the attack.

Advertisement:

He suffered from a blast concussion and a traumatic brain injury.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Kherson Oblast State Administration published images of the aftermath of the attack:

Background: In the morning, reports stated that two people were injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!