Poland to propose changes to the visa-free transport arrangement between the EU and Ukraine

Friday, 19 January 2024, 08:33
stock photo: Getty Images

Poland intends to propose changes to the so-called visa-free transport agreement between the EU and Ukraine and has invited Ukraine to cooperate in this process.

Source: Polish Ministry of Infrastructure's communiqué following a meeting with the Ukrainian side, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deputy Minister Paweł Gancarz met with Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Warsaw, on 18 January, to discuss the next steps for implementing the agreements reached two days earlier between the Ministry of Infrastructure and protesting Polish hauliers who had blocked some checkpoints for several months.

Quote: "In addition to the need for the Ukrainian side to fully implement the agreements reached in bilateral meetings, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Paweł Gancarz also informed his interlocutor that Poland would soon propose amendments to the agreement on the liberalisation of transport between the EU and Ukraine, and invited the Ukrainian side to cooperate. The Deputy Minister emphasised that Poland's actions in this direction are aimed at creating favourable conditions for both sides."

Background:

  • Under an agreement with the Polish government, Polish hauliers blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine pledged to suspend their protest until 1 March. The main requirement of the hauliers was the restoration of the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.
  • Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Warsaw, expressed hope that the resumption of the protest will be avoided.
  • As it was reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to visit Kyiv "in the coming days".

