International Esports Federation expels Russia over war in Ukraine

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has upheld Ukraine's complaint by suspending the membership of the Russian Esports Federation (RESF).

Details: The IESF committee conducted an in-depth analysis in response to the Ukrainian side’s complaints about the RESF's activities; they claimed that the Russian organisation had set up offices in temporarily occupied territory internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

In addition, Russia's membership in the International Esports Federation has been suspended until the IESF General Assembly meeting. During the meeting, members of the organisation will determine whether to reinstate Russia's membership or extend its suspension.

For the time being, Russian esports players will be able to participate in tournaments under a neutral flag.

