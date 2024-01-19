All Sections
International Esports Federation expels Russia over war in Ukraine

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:01
International Esports Federation expels Russia over war in Ukraine
Photo: esports ua

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has upheld Ukraine's complaint by suspending the membership of the Russian Esports Federation (RESF). 

Source: IESF press service. 

Details: The IESF committee conducted an in-depth analysis in response to the Ukrainian side’s complaints about the RESF's activities; they claimed that the Russian organisation had set up offices in temporarily occupied territory internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

In addition, Russia's membership in the International Esports Federation has been suspended until the IESF General Assembly meeting. During the meeting, members of the organisation will determine whether to reinstate Russia's membership or extend its suspension.

For the time being, Russian esports players will be able to participate in tournaments under a neutral flag.

For reference

Belarusian game developer Wargaming announced its decision to cease operations in Russia and Belarus.

Subjects: Russia
