Ukrainian drones attack gunpowder plant and oil depot in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 January 2024, 09:37
fire in the Russian city of Klintsy. Photo: Russian Telegram Channels

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted another special operation in Russia with Ukrainian drones on the night of 18-19 January.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda's source in Defence Intelligence

Details: The drones attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, and an oil depot in Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast.

The source is currently awaiting confirmation of the results of the attack on the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, but has reported "significant damage to the military facility" in Klintsy.

Quote: "Putin has concentrated most of his electronic warfare stations and air defence assets in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and military facilities located in Russia will continue to be attacked."

Updated: Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz later said that Russia’s air defence forces had disabled two Ukrainian drones in Bryansk Oblast.

Background: An oil depot is currently experiencing a large-scale fire in the Russian city of Klintsy. The governor of Bryansk Oblast has stated that the fire supposedly erupted following the downing of a Ukrainian drone.

According to Russian sources, an aircraft-type UAV fell on a site near a gunpowder factory in Tambov. There were no casualties or damage, but the personnel were evacuated for safety.

Note: The Klintsy oil depot belongs to Bryansknaftoprodukt, which is controlled by Rosneft. It is located in the city of Klintsy, approximately 50 km from the border with Ukraine. This is one of two Rosneft oil depots in the region, with the other one in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk.

Prior to this, drones attacked the Klintsy oil depot in May last year.

dronesRussiawar
