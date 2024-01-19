Russian A-50 appears over Sea of Azov, tempting fate – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman

A Russian Beriev A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was detected over the waters of the Azov Sea on the morning of 19 January.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It's not often that we have a relatively calm night in the airspace, free from aerial attack threats such as drones, especially considering how accustomed we’ve become to seeing them almost every night during the autumn and winter. This night is one of the few without reported incidents...

After three significant enemy attacks, we’re in a sort of lull, but that doesn’t mean we should become complacent in any way.

Just a moment ago, the map (the Virazh-Tablet program – ed.) was empty, and now there are 5-6 aerial targets, including the infamous A-50, testing their luck in the Azov Sea waters.

Yesterday, we discussed what would happen after the destruction of the A-50: another one would take its place. This is unsurprising, as Russia has more of these aircraft.

So there's the A-50, a fighter jet closer to Rostov, and tactical-level drones monitoring the front line [currently being detected]."

Background:

Reports of the downing of a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft and damage to an Il-22M appeared on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels on the evening of 14 January. They were partially confirmed this morning by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian government.

On the morning of 15 January, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force had downed two important Russian planes: an airborne early warning system (AWACS) aircraft and an airborne command post.

The Air Force said that Il-22, the air control centre belonging to the Russians survived the attack, but it is beyond repairs now.

