Oil depot catches fire in Klintsy, Russia; authorities report drone attack – photo, video

An oil depot is currently experiencing a large-scale fire in the Russian city of Klintsy. The governor of Bryansk Oblast has stated that the fire supposedly erupted following the downing of a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast in the Russian Federation; Russian Defence Ministry and Telegram channels

Details: Bogomaz said that Ukrainians allegedly attempted to attack facilities in Klintsy using UAVs.

Photo: Ostorozhno, Novosti Telegram channel

Quote from Bogomaz: "The unmanned aircraft was neutralised by electronic warfare assets of the Russian Ministry of Defence. During the destruction of the aerial target, there was an unintended release of ordnance in the area of the Klintsy oil depot.

Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. Fires have been reported in the damaged reservoirs."

Details: The official said that firefighters are on the site.

The alleged destruction of the drone was reported at around 06:40 by the Russian Ministry of Defence. However, they claim that air defence systems supposedly shot the UAV down over the territory of Bryansk Oblast.

Videos showing a massive column of black smoke over Klintsy have been shared via Russian Telegram channels.

The Ostorozhno, Novosti Telegram channel states that passengers on a recently arrived train captured footage of the extensive fire at the oil depot in Klintsy.

They say that the area in this region has been partially cordoned off.

The Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti reports that a firefighting train has arrived to assist in extinguishing the fire. They mention that the blaze allegedly did not affect train traffic in the region.

Photo: The Mosсow Time on Telegram

Updated. Governor Bogomaz has reported that the fire was still being extinguished as of 12:00. Four tanks containing petroleum products are on fire at the oil depot. More than 140 people are fighting the fire.

More than three dozen residents of the near-by residential area have had to be evacuated.

Note from The Mosсow Times: The Klintsy oil depot belongs to Bryansknaftoprodukt, which is controlled by Rosneft. It is located in the city of Klintsy, approximately 50 km from the border with Ukraine. This is one of two Rosneft oil depots in the region, with the other one in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk.

Prior to this, drones attacked the Klintsy oil depot in May last year.

Background:

On 18 January, the Russian Defence Ministry reported an attack by Ukrainian drones, particularly in Leningrad Oblast, which were allegedly downed. Simultaneously, Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that a drone had crashed and exploded at the St Petersburg Oil Terminal in St Petersburg.

One of Ukrainska Pravda's sources in Defence Intelligence said that the Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on the night of 17-18 January was a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

