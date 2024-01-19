Special Operations Forces destroy Russian artillery division in 10 days – video

The Special Operations Forces have reported on the destruction of a division of Russian occupiers' artillery on one of the southern fronts.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Special Operations Forces continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy on one of the southern fronts.

Advertisement:

Over 10 days of operation, one of the groups of attack UAVs of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a division of enemy artillery, as well as several units of armoured vehicles and cars."

Details: It is reported that, as a result of the professional actions of special forces operators, the Russians lost several D-30 howitzers, a tank and armoured combat vehicles.

The video shows pieces of the work of the Special Operations Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!