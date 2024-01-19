Special Operations Forces destroy Russian artillery division in 10 days – video
The Special Operations Forces have reported on the destruction of a division of Russian occupiers' artillery on one of the southern fronts.
Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Special Operations Forces continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy on one of the southern fronts.
Over 10 days of operation, one of the groups of attack UAVs of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a division of enemy artillery, as well as several units of armoured vehicles and cars."
Details: It is reported that, as a result of the professional actions of special forces operators, the Russians lost several D-30 howitzers, a tank and armoured combat vehicles.
The video shows pieces of the work of the Special Operations Forces.
